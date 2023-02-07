CULTURE

National Theatre plays canceled on Wednesday due to actors’ strike

National Theatre plays canceled on Wednesday due to actors’ strike

All the plays put on by the National Theatre that are scheduled for Wednesday, 8 February, are canceled due to a strike called by the Greek Actors Association.

The labor action by actors and theatre workers was called in protest at a draft government bill on pay in the sector. The Panhellenic Federation of Theater said that under the proposed law, the “remuneration of artists in the wider public sector and in private entities will not be determined by collective labor agreements but by the respective government.”

Other unions said the bill would downgrade their degrees and qualifications.

According to a National Theatre announcement, those who have purchased tickets for the plays will either be able to change the dates or be reimbursed for price of their tickets.

Those that bought their tickets electronically will be informed via email regarding the necessary procedure. Tickets bought from sale points can changed or canceled at the point of sale.

Theater Strike

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Actors, theatre workers call 48-hour strike over pay
NEWS

Actors, theatre workers call 48-hour strike over pay

Work stoppage halts Friday’s ‘Medea’ premiere at Epidaurus
CULTURE

Work stoppage halts Friday’s ‘Medea’ premiere at Epidaurus

48-hour shipping strike from Wednesday
NEWS

48-hour shipping strike from Wednesday

Tug and Lifeguard Crews union to follow PNO strike with further industrial action
NEWS

Tug and Lifeguard Crews union to follow PNO strike with further industrial action

Artists’ strike closes theaters, music schools
CULTURE

Artists’ strike closes theaters, music schools

Actors and theatre workers to strike on Feb 1-2
CULTURE

Actors and theatre workers to strike on Feb 1-2