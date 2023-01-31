Actors and theatre workers to strike on Feb 1-2
Actors and theatre workers have called a 48-hour strike on Wednesday and Thursday in protest at a draft government bill on pay in the sector.
The Panhellenic Federation of Theatre said that under the proposed law, the “remuneration of artists in the wider public sector and in private entities will not be determined by collective labor agreements but by the respective government.”
Other unions said the bill would downgrade their degrees and qualifications.