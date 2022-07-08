Work stoppage halts Friday’s ‘Medea’ premiere at Epidaurus

The premiere of Bost’s Medea, which was scheduled at the Ancient Theater of Epidaurus on Friday evening, has been cancelled due to a last-minute work stoppage announced by theater and actor unions.

The play, which was to be staged by the National Theater, was part of the Athens Epidaurus Festival.

The National Theater Workers’ Union and the Greek Actors’ Union said they would halt work from 8 p.m. to midnight over issues with daily pay and overnight expenses for working away from home.

In a statement posted to its website, the National Theater said that it had supported the workers’ request for an increase in off-site pay. It also said that the Culture Ministry had committed itself “explicitly and publicly” to meet the request, even making it effective from July 1.

“Despite this, the National Theater Workers’ Union and the Greek Actors’ Union up to the last minute insisted on work stoppages on the day of the premiere of Medea, even though their request had already been granted,” the theater said.

Apologizing to the public for the inconvenience caused, the National Theater said tickets would be refunded.

The premiere of the play is now expected to take place on Saturday in Epidaurus.