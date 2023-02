A bank branch was robbed on Thursday afternoon in Agia Paraskevi in northern Athens by a hooded assailant who threatened staff that he would cause an explosion if they did not hand over cash.

The branch is located at the junction of Iroes Polytechniou and Evergetou Giavasi streets, near the central square of Agia Paraskevi.

The assailant made off with around 4,500 euros. Police have launched a manhunt.