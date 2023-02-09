NEWS

Police arrest serial animal abuser in Kolonos

A 33-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday afternoon in the area of Kolonos, in Athens, for abusing cats and threatening a woman who confronted him.

According to the 43-year-old woman’s testimony to the police, she saw the man pelting stones at a cat and when she shouted at him to stop he threatened to hit her too. The woman went to the local police department and filed a criminal complaint. 

When the suspect was detained, officers found he had been arrested for the same crime on Dec. 3, 2022 in the area of Omonia. Officers also discovered that the man was placing the carcasses of the animals he killed in an abandoned building in the area of Kolonos.

The man was led before a prosecutor while authorities are investigating similar cases in which he might have been involved.

