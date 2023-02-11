Athens municipality opposes plan to relocate ministries

The Municipality of Athens has expressed its opposition to the plan to transfer the services of nine ministries and 14,000 civil servants from the city center to the Pyrkal site in Ymittos, where the government envisages the creation of a new green area.

“We do not agree to the imminent massive removal from the Municipality of Athens of nine ministries and other public sector services, currently housed in 127 buildings, to create a government park in the Municipality of Dafni-Ymittos, as the required studies have not been carried out to assess the impact of the project,” said Deputy Mayor of Urban and Building Infrastructure and Urban Planning Vassilis Axiotis.