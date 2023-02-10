NEWS

Big drug bust in Western Attica

Police announced on Friday the arrest by narcotics officers of two foreign nationals late on Thursday evening in Western Attica who were charged with the possession and trafficking of significant quantities of drugs.

According to a statement by the Hellenic Police (ELAS), the two suspects are part of a criminal gang supplying cocaine and cannabis to small drug dealers in Attica, while their illegal profits are estimated to be at least 820,000 euros.

A raid on a warehouse and a home led to the seizure of 17.8 kilograms of cocaine, 122.5 kg of raw cannabis, 3.7 kg of powder for cocaine adulteration, a pistol, two magazines and 179 cartridges, two electronic precision scales, three mobile phones, two private cars and 650 euros.​​​​​​

Crime

