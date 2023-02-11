NEWS

Police make arrests in criminal passport racket

Police make arrests in criminal passport racket
Police in Athens have dismantled a gang accused of selling genuine Greek passports to third-country nationals so they could travel to other parts of the European Union.

In an announcement, the police said three non-nationals, aged 38, 39 and 43 years old, were arrested on Friday afternoon.

An investigation showed that the gang sold genuine Greek passports for up to €3,000 to €4,000 each.

The gang had obtained the passports from other criminal networks in central and northern Europe.

