NEWS

Dozens of motorists cited for drunk driving in week of traffic checks

Police officers issued 17,327 fines in the week of February 5-11, of which 379 were for driving under the influence of alcohol, the Citizens’ Protection Ministry reported on Monday.

According to the ministry’s weekly bulletin on traffic violations, 85,635 motorists were stopped for checks, the bulk of which were carried out in Attica (3,119) and Thessaloniki (2,584).

Apart from the 379 drivers cited for drunk driving, in another indication of the reckless attitude so often evident on the country’s streets, 3,800 motorists were driving over the speed limit, 810 did not have a license, 302 were on their mobile phones when they were nabbed, 210 ran a red light, 130 were driving in the wrong lane and 98 were making dangerous maneuvers.

Crime

