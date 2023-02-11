Man accused of posing as PPC employee, taking elderly woman’s jewelry

Police have arrested a 34-year-old man and are looking for his accomplices for fraud against an 81-year-old woman in the central town of Grevena.

According to police, last month, posing as a Public Power Corporation (PPC) employee and under the pretext of repairing a technical problem, the suspect entered the house of the woman and removed 2,000 euros and gold jewelry worth about 1,500 euros. He then drove off in a vehicle with his accomplices.

Police are advising people not to be easily persuaded by people who approach them as acquaintances of relatives and friends and not to open their door to strangers.

They also advise citizens to be wary of people attempting to enter their homes under various pretexts (e.g. conducting a survey, selling a product, needing to make a call etc).