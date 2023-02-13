Three arrested for smuggling guns into Greece from Turkey

Three people reported as being of Turkish-Cypriot origin were arrested on the northeastern Greek border on Sunday for allegedly trying to smuggle dozens of weapons into the country.

According to a police announcement on Monday, the suspects were stopped after crossing the land border from Turkey and a search of their vehicle revealed a secret compartment in the trunk that contained 45 unlicensed automatic pistols.

Two of the suspects are Cypriot nationals and the third was carrying a British passport, though all three are, reportedly, from the Turkish-occupied north of Cyprus.

Among other contraband, the search of their car also revealed several old coins, which are being examined by experts to ascertain their date and provenance.