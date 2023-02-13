NEWS

Three arrested for smuggling guns into Greece from Turkey

Three arrested for smuggling guns into Greece from Turkey
[Shutterstock]

Three people reported as being of Turkish-Cypriot origin were arrested on the northeastern Greek border on Sunday for allegedly trying to smuggle dozens of weapons into the country.

According to a police announcement on Monday, the suspects were stopped after crossing the land border from Turkey and a search of their vehicle revealed a secret compartment in the trunk that contained 45 unlicensed automatic pistols.

Two of the suspects are Cypriot nationals and the third was carrying a British passport, though all three are, reportedly, from the Turkish-occupied north of Cyprus.

Among other contraband, the search of their car also revealed several old coins, which are being examined by experts to ascertain their date and provenance.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Dozens of motorists cited for drunk driving in week of traffic checks
NEWS

Dozens of motorists cited for drunk driving in week of traffic checks

Former employee reveals abuse at Korydallos nursing home
NEWS

Former employee reveals abuse at Korydallos nursing home

Thessaloniki man charged with sexually abusing a mentally disabled woman
NEWS

Thessaloniki man charged with sexually abusing a mentally disabled woman

Man accused of posing as PPC employee, taking elderly woman’s jewelry
NEWS

Man accused of posing as PPC employee, taking elderly woman’s jewelry

Police make arrests in criminal passport racket
NEWS

Police make arrests in criminal passport racket

Big drug bust in Western Attica
NEWS

Big drug bust in Western Attica