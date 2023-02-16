NEWS

High school students brief PM on their Pandemic Museum project

[AMNA]

A group of high school students briefed Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on their project titled “Pandemic Museum,” in a meeting held at Maximos Mansion on Thursday.

Eighteen girls and boys from the 1st Elefsina High School outlined their plan for creating a hybrid museum in Elefsina, featuring both a fixed space and a touring section, to present a history of pandemics since ancient times.

The impact of pandemics on society would thus be presented in a context of permanent and periodical exhibitions, virtual reality projections, other digital content and various relevant events. These would present the medical, psychological and economic impact of pandemics across a linear timeframe.

The project’s ultimate goal is to offer a unique experience between the physical and digital worlds using new technologies, such as augmented and virtual reality or artificial intelligence.

The students participate in the Virtual Business educational program of Junior Achievement Greece, the Greek segment of the international non-profit organization Junior Achievement Worldwide, which helps implement entrepreneurship programs in education curricula.

Teachers and representatives from Junior Achievement Greece, EY Greece, and the specific school’s Virtual Business representative attended the meeting, along with Deputy Digital Governance Minister Theodoros Livanios, among several others. [ΑΜΝΑ]

