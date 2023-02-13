School teachers planning strike on Wednesday

Teachers at Greece’s public schools are planning a nationwide strike on Wednesday, their union has announced following a meeting of its governing assembly.

According to the announcement by OLME, educators are reacting to government plans to introduce a new system evaluating their performance.

Wednesday’s 24-hour strike will come in the wake of two brief work stoppages on Monday and Tuesday. It will also be marked with a protest march outside the University of Athens at 10.30 a.m.