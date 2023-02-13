NEWS

School teachers planning strike on Wednesday

School teachers planning strike on Wednesday
[InTime News]

Teachers at Greece’s public schools are planning a nationwide strike on Wednesday, their union has announced following a meeting of its governing assembly.

According to the announcement by OLME, educators are reacting to government plans to introduce a new system evaluating their performance.

Wednesday’s 24-hour strike will come in the wake of two brief work stoppages on Monday and Tuesday. It will also be marked with a protest march outside the University of Athens at 10.30 a.m.

Education Strike

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
University teachers to strike over bill
NEWS

University teachers to strike over bill

New campus to breathe new life into Western Macedonia
NEWS

New campus to breathe new life into Western Macedonia

Zografou dorms rescue project
NEWS

Zografou dorms rescue project

Schools to remain closed where there is snow
NEWS

Schools to remain closed where there is snow

Columbia University Center to open this year in Athens
NEWS

Columbia University Center to open this year in Athens

Teacher assessment set to get under way next week
NEWS

Teacher assessment set to get under way next week