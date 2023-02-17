NEWS

Kaili to remain in custody for another 2 months

A pre-trial council in Brussels on Thursday extended the detention of Greek MEP Eva Kaili by another two months.

Kaili, a European Parliament vice-president, was arrested on 9 December 2022 in Brussels as part of the Qatargate corruption case in the European Parliament. Former Italian MEP Antonio Panzeri, who was arrested the same day, will also remain in detention, the council decided.

This was the third time Kaili appeared before the council since her arrest, and she has a right to appeal the decision.

After Kaili’s hearing, her new defense lawyer Sven Mary said he requested that the judges release her on parole, or at least put her under house arrest with an electronic bracelet, in order to be with her two-year -old daughter. [AMNA]

Corruption EU

