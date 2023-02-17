Nurse fired for administrating sedative gels to children in home

A nurse in a children’s home in northern Greece has been fired from her position following accusations that she administered a sedative gel to children.

Over a two-month period, the nurse allegedly administered, without the approval of psychologists and social workers, gels with a herbal hypnotic substance to at least two of the 22 children housed in the Social Welfare Center of Western Macedonia in Florina, who range in age from 6 to 17.

“We received a complaint two days ago from a child protection officer, who informed us about a structure in northern Greece where there was an allegation that a nurse appeared to be giving primary school children herbal gels, without any agreement or any recommendation, so that they would be calmer, would not worry so much and would sleep more easily at night,” Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Domna Michailidou told state broadcaster ERT.

The nurse was dismissed on the instruction of Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Domna Michailidou and with the agreement of the center’s board of directors.

Michailidou has ordered an investigation into the nurse’s activities.

It was also noted that “a number of psychotropic drugs are missing” from the institution’s pharmacy.

A file has been sent to the local prosecutor.