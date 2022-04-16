Gov’t sets up online medical supervision for children

Three new online platforms have been introduced by the ministries of Digital Governance and Health to help parents and pediatricians keep track of children’s medical needs.

One is a register for the vaccinations administered to children and teenagers, which not only details young patients’ inoculation history, but will also allow health authorities to collect valuable data on vaccination coverage in Greece and other such issues. It will also send out notifications to parents when their child is due for vaccination.

The second platform is a digital health booklet detailing all treatments and procedures undergone by children registered with the national health system, while the third is a health certificate designed for schools.