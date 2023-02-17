French aircraft carrier arrives in Crete

The French Navy’s Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier reached the NATO naval base at Souda Bay on the island of Crete on Friday morning.

The carrier approached Marathi with the help of four tug boats that led it safely to dock K14.

Charles de Gaulle will remain in Chania for five days, as part of mission Antares – an operational deployment in the Mediterranean Sea and the Indian Ocean.

During the ship’s presence in Hania, crew members are scheduled to go out in groups to different parts of the wider area.

The last time the French carrier was hosted in Souda was in March 2022.