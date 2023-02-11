Procurement plan for C-130J transport planes

Members of Greece's Disaster Response Special Unit board a Hellenic Air Force C-130, before departing from the military airport of Elefsina, Greece, on February 6, 2023. [Louiza Vradi/Reuters]

After two embarrassing incidents in succession, Athens is reportedly oriented toward the procurement of a number of new C-130J aircraft which are the latest version of the American transport aircraft.

Greece’s image received a blow last Wednesday when a C-130 plane carrying humanitarian aid destined for Incirlik in Turkey departed from Thessaloniki but was forced to cut the journey short due to a problem and land at Elefsina.

This was preceded by another incident last spring when two C-130s were grounded for maintenance, forcing the government to request the assistance of the Royal Canadian Air Force in order to transfer Greek aid to Ukraine.

A new-build C-130J costs between €100 (commercial price) and €115 million through the US Foreign Military Sales program.

However, even if the order were placed today, the planes won’t be delivered until after at least 2.5-3 years.