Patra doctors warn about cosmetic deformities in unqualified venues

The Patra Medical Association said on Friday that it has received a barrage of reports about patients who suffered infections, allergic reactions and other problems after undergoing botox and other cosmetic procedures by non-qualified individuals.

In some cases, patients were hospitalized. “This is the first time we have received such a large volume of complaints from colleagues that there are serious cases of deformities, infections, allergic reactions from the application of cosmetic procedures (botox, etc) by untrained beauty and esthetic professionals and even in nail care centers and in homes,” said the president of the western port city’s medical board, Anna Mastorakou.

Health Crime

