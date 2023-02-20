PM Mitsotakis to meet US Secretary of State Blinken on Monday afternoon

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Friday, ahead of visiting Turkey and Greece next week. [Petr David Josek/Pool/via Reuters]

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Greece is expected to focus on cooperation in the field of defense and energy security, as well as the mutual commitment of the US and Greece to the defense of democracy.

Blinken is on a tour that started in Germany, continued in Turkey and will end in Greece.

Blinken will arrive in Athens on Monday afternoon. At 7.30 p.m. he will meet with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

On Tuesday, the US Secretary of State will have a bilateral meeting with his counterpart, Nikos Dendias. The two ministers will launch the Fourth US-Greece Strategic Dialogue followed by joint statements. Anthony Blinken will also meet on Tuesday with former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. [AMNA]