Blinken visit highlights shared Greek-US values, goals

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis hosted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to a working dinner at the Maximos Mansion, the Prime Minister’s official residence, Monday.

Mitsotakis and Blinken also had a one-on-one conversation centered around recent developments in Ukraine, but also touching upon other European and regional issues.

Blinken expressed his appreciation for Greece’s support “without asterisks” for Ukraine and noted Greece’s role as a pillar of security and stability in the Mediterranean and Eastern Europe.

The conversation also touched upon the recent earthquakes in Turkey, which country visited Sunday and Monday, getting, like his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias before him, a close view of the damage suffered during a helicopter ride with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Blinken also thanked Mitsotakis for Greece’s prompt support to Turkey.

In the dinner that followed, Mitsotakis was joined by Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, Culture and Sport Minister Lina Mendoni, Greece’s Ambassador to Washington Alexandra Papadopoulou and other officials.

On Tuesday, Blinken will meet with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias; the two delegations will launch the 4th Greece-US strategic dialogue.

According to the foreign ministry announcement detailing the talks:

“Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias will hold a meeting with his American counterpart, Antony Blinken, tomorrow, Tuesday, February 21, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Athens.

Specifically, in the framework of the expanded talks, the two Ministers will launch the start of the 4th Greece – US Strategic Dialogue, at approximately 8:45, followed by talks between the two delegations.

Afterwards, a one-on-one meeting between the two Ministers will be held.

Joint statements to the press will take place at approximately 10:30.

It is noted that the 3rd Greece – US Strategic Dialogue took place in Washington DC in October 2021.

The areas of cooperation covered by the Strategic Dialogue are: Regional Cooperation, Defense and Security, Law Enforcement and Counterterrorism, Humanitarian Challenges and Disaster Preparedness, Trade and Investment, Energy and Environment, People-to-People Ties.

Bilateral talks are expected to focus on ways to further enhance strategic bilateral relations, in all areas as well as on regional and international developments.”

Blinken will also meet with opposition leader Alexis Tsipras at the Grande Bretagne hotel, visit the Ancient Agora and meet with earthquake rescue workers at the U.S. Embassy. He is scheduled to depart Athens for Washington via Shannon, Ireland at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

[Kathimerini/AMNA]