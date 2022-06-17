Ministry plans more campus police recruits

An extra 600 special guards are being recruited by the Citizens’ Protection Ministry to be integrated in the campus police force known as the University Institutions Protection Teams (OPPI), when they finally assume duties.

They will be added to the 400 who completed their training last month but have yet to assume their duties due to a pending ruling by the Council of State and because some rectorates have yet to install the prerequisite turnstiles and security cameras.

If the extra 600 are not deployed, they will be absorbed in departments with significant staff shortages, as have the 400, who are now at at stations in Athens and Thessaloniki until they assume campus duties.