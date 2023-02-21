NEWS

Man arrested for alleged migrant trafficking

Man arrested for alleged migrant trafficking
[Greek Coast Guard]

A 50-year-old man was arrested on the island of Samos, in the eastern Aegean, for allegedly transporting 25 irregular migrants from the Turkish coast to the island, the Coast Guard said on Tuesday.

Last Friday morning, a Coast Guard patrol boat spotted a dinghy which had run aground on the rocks in the area of Cape Prasos, in the north-east of Samos, and soon located the alleged trafficker nearby.

Officers later also located and detained the 25 migrants at the port of Vathi for entering the country illegally. 

The Port Authority of Samos is investigating the incident.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Five arrested in police raids of Roma settlements in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Five arrested in police raids of Roma settlements in Thessaloniki

Students threaten professor to revise their grades
NEWS

Students threaten professor to revise their grades

Trapper nabbed for weapons and drug violations
NEWS

Trapper nabbed for weapons and drug violations

Woman found dead in ravine in northern Greece
NEWS

Woman found dead in ravine in northern Greece

Trafficking ring busted, eight arrested
NEWS

Trafficking ring busted, eight arrested

Man, 34, arrested after fatal shooting outside Mykonos bar
NEWS

Man, 34, arrested after fatal shooting outside Mykonos bar