Man arrested for alleged migrant trafficking

A 50-year-old man was arrested on the island of Samos, in the eastern Aegean, for allegedly transporting 25 irregular migrants from the Turkish coast to the island, the Coast Guard said on Tuesday.

Last Friday morning, a Coast Guard patrol boat spotted a dinghy which had run aground on the rocks in the area of Cape Prasos, in the north-east of Samos, and soon located the alleged trafficker nearby.

Officers later also located and detained the 25 migrants at the port of Vathi for entering the country illegally.

The Port Authority of Samos is investigating the incident.