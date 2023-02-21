Prosecutor probing teen bullying incidents in Volos

A prosecutor in the town of Volos, central Greece, is investigating the alleged bullying of two young boys by classmates in school, after their parents filed criminal charges against the suspects.

The first incident took place on February 14, when a 15-year-old boy, who is allegedly a member of a local gang, pulled down the trousers of a 13-year-old student in the school, state-run broadcaster ERT reported on Tuesday.

A day later, the same group of students broke the glasses of another student in the same school.