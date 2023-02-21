NEWS

Prosecutor probing teen bullying incidents in Volos

Prosecutor probing teen bullying incidents in Volos

A prosecutor in the town of Volos, central Greece, is investigating the alleged bullying of two young boys by classmates in school, after their parents filed criminal charges against the suspects.

The first incident took place on February 14, when a 15-year-old boy, who is allegedly a member of a local gang, pulled down the trousers of a 13-year-old student in the school, state-run broadcaster ERT reported on Tuesday.

A day later, the same group of students broke the glasses of another student in the same school.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Man arrested for alleged migrant trafficking
NEWS

Man arrested for alleged migrant trafficking

Five arrested in police raids of Roma settlements in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Five arrested in police raids of Roma settlements in Thessaloniki

Students threaten professor to revise their grades
NEWS

Students threaten professor to revise their grades

Trapper nabbed for weapons and drug violations
NEWS

Trapper nabbed for weapons and drug violations

Woman found dead in ravine in northern Greece
NEWS

Woman found dead in ravine in northern Greece

Trafficking ring busted, eight arrested
NEWS

Trafficking ring busted, eight arrested