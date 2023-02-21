NEWS

Blinken departs after ‘productive day of meetings’

Blinken departs after ‘productive day of meetings’
[@SecBlinken/Twitter]

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that he is departing Greece after “a productive day of meetings.”

“Departing Athens after a productive day of meetings, a ribbon cutting for the Embassy’s new construction project, and another successful round of the U.S.-Greece Strategic Dialogue. Grateful to my Greek hosts and @USEmbassyAthens team for a successful visit,” Blinken tweeted.

US

