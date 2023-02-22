Plans approved for New Archaeological Museum on Lefkada island

A plot of land the Finance Ministry has provided will house the New Archaeological Museum of Lefkada island in western Greece, following the approval of the plans provided by the Culture Ministry, the latter announced on Wednesday.

Artifacts from the island are housed in a wing of the Lefkada Municipality Cultural Center, which serves as the current Archaeological Museum of the island. The island’s antiquities range in date from the Middle Neolithic period to 1864, when the Ionian island was incorporated into the relatively new modern Greek state.

“Lefkada, an island with a significant wealth of artifacts that are however inadequately presented, will acquire a new archaeological museum with a contemporary museum concept – open and accessible to the public, not just to specialists,” Culture & Sports Minister Lina Mendoni said in a statement. “A long-standing dream of local society and the relevant Ephorate of Antiquities is now on track to its creation.”

The future museum will have a surface area of 2,460 square meters and will include both permanent and periodic exhibition halls, storage, conservation labs, and a library and archives, among other spaces. In its courtyard, it will exhibit stone architectural pieces that are now kept in storage.

The plot of land is a total of 3,812 square meters and is within Lefkada proper’s city limits, near the long-distance bus station (KTEL) and the marina. [AMNA]