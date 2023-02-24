Probe ordered into trial photos

A prosecutor has ordered an investigation into the publication on a social media account of photographs of Roula Pispirigou and her estranged husband Manos Daskalakis in the courtroom where the trial over the death of their firstborn daughter, Georgina, is being held.

The 34-year-old Pispirigou, from the western port city of Patra, is accused of killing her three daughters in 2019 and 2021.

Pispirgou was arrested in March last year after an anesthetic drug was found in tissue samples taken from Georgina, who died in January following a lengthy hospital stay. Her other daughters, Malena and Irida, died respectively from liver failure and from a suspected heart defect.