Four more judges fired for delaying verdicts 

A plenary session of the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed four lower court presiding judges who unjustifiably delayed the issue of verdicts in court trials they presided over.

The decision brings the total number of judges and prosecutors fired in the last 11 months for dereliction of duty to 24.

In the case of the latest four dismissals, the delays exceeded a year, while the disciplinary proceedings against them had started since they held the rank of judge.