Video highlights plight of Ukrainians of Greek heritage

The consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Ukrainians of Greek heritage is the subject of a short video produced by the Canadian Embassy in Athens in conjunction with the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP).

Launched at an event in Athens on Thursday that was attended by 28 ambassadors and many more embassy representatives, the video seeks to highlight the impact of the war on southern Ukraine, where large populations of Ukrainians of Greek heritage live.

The screening of the video at Athens City Hall was followed by a panel discussion highlighting the devastating effects of the war on the Greek communities in Ukraine.

“Canada’s support for Ukraine is unshakeable. The sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine must be ensured,” said Canadian Ambassador Anna-Karine Asselin. “The war has had a devastating impact on the Greek speaking communities in Ukraine, and it is crucial that we raise awareness of their plight.”

“One third of Ukraine’s population have been displaced by Russia’s brutal and unprovoked war. Ensuring a Ukrainian victory is existential for Europe. Their cause is our cause,” said Swedish Ambassador Johan Borgstam. “A key priority for the Swedish Presidency of the European Union is to ensure the EU’s continued economic, political, humanitarian, and military support to Ukraine.”

“The Russian war against Ukraine with regular missile terror remains the only root cause of violence and human suffering in Ukraine and beyond. This includes the devastating impact on the Greek communities in the southern regions,” said Ukrainian Ambassador Sergii Shutenko. “In the face of Russian genocidal aggression, we have no other choice but to unite and prevail.”

Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis said he was “proud of Athens and of Greece, which – according on the basis of GDP – is in 10th place among the countries that offered aid to Ukraine. We will continue to stand on the right side of history.”