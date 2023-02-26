Firebrand SYRIZA MP uploads controversial statement

SYRIZA MP and former Alternate Minister of Health Pavlos Polakis uploaded a statement on social media on Saturday that attacked what he called the “deep state” in Greece.

Among those targeted in his long post are TV journalists, with Polakis calling for a return to the law passed by recently convicted former SYRIZA minister Nikos Pappas, and called for the voluntary termination of all judges over 60, sharing a post of the 13 justices involved in the Pappas court case.

Polakis also called for the abolition of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue and the sacking of its head, George Pitsilis, and stated that the finance ministry should be responsible for collecting taxes.

The SYRIZA firebrand also called for state control of one of Greece’s four major banks, and a reform of the new bankruptcy laws legislated by the current government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Polakis is known for making controversial statements, and has had run-ins with the parliamentary ethics committee in the past.