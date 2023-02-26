PM Mitsotakis on investments and increase of minimum wage

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Sunday referred to the imminent increase, the third one, of the minimum wage which will become official in the coming week as well as to the investments that Greece is attracting, in a post on Facebook.

“I know that most of the political news focus on discussions around the elections campaign but today’s text is not for that. I have promised that we continue and take advantage of every moment to proceed to actions that will make a difference in the citizens’ lives, and for this I will continue to speak to you until the last day of the government’s term”, Mitsotakis explained.

“Greece has already made significant progress in many fields and this is recognized. I will give an example. Amazon announced that is willing to use the Greek insularity as example of digital applications and for other remote areas in the world, with leader the island of Naxos. Another vote of confidence in Greece came from Philip Morris International which announced a new major 200-mln euros investment which will create 300 new job positions.”

“The Plan for Thessaly 2030 can also attract investments and strengthen the competitiveness and extroversion of the Greek enterprises that will create new and good job positions. We presented this plan on Friday in Larissa as we did in the previous period with the relevant Development Plans in Thessaloniki, Patras, Tripolis, Komotini, Heraklion and Kozani”, the Prime Minister said.

Finally, he referred to the Market Pass stating that two million applications for the subsidy have been submitted so far adding that is funded by the taxation of the companies’ excessive profits. “I remind you that obviously we can’t cover the total purchase cost but it can help in the coverage of the imported hike in prices. The crisis of the inflation is an exceptional situation and to this we respond with emergency support measures. However, the increase of the minimum wage, we are expecting the third increase soon, and the reduction of 7-bln euros in the taxes are permanent”. [AMNA]