Another suspect in child pimping case remanded in custody

Another suspect in the case of the pimping and rape of a 12-year-old girl in Athens has been remanded pre-trial detention after testifying before an investigating magistrate.

The victim in the case said she was introduced to 40-year-old defendant in question, described as a businessman, by the main defendant in the case, Ilias Michos.

The main reportedly denies any sexual involvement with the girl.

The testimony of another suspect, a dental technician and football referee, was postponed to a later date after a bomb threat was received at the courthouse. [AMNA]