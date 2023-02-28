Bomb hoax empties Athens court complex

The Evelpidon Street court complex in downtown Athens was temporarily evacuated on Tuesday after the Hellenic Police (ELAS) said that its emergency service received a phone call by an unknown person around 1.20 p.m. claiming that a bomb had been planted.

After the courts were evacuated, as well as the parking area, a search was conducted by a team of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Department, without finding anything suspicious. Authorities concluded it had been a prank call.