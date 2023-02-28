NEWS

Bomb hoax empties Athens court complex

The Evelpidon Street court complex in downtown Athens was temporarily evacuated on Tuesday after the Hellenic Police (ELAS) said that its emergency service received a phone call by an unknown person around 1.20 p.m. claiming that a bomb had been planted.

After the courts were evacuated, as well as the parking area, a search was conducted by a team of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Department, without finding anything suspicious. Authorities concluded it had been a prank call.

Crime

