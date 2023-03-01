NEWS

Macron expresses solidarity with Greeks after deadly train collision

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday in a post on Twitter that France stands alongside the Greeks after the train collision in northern Greece that killed at least 36 people and injured dozens. 

“My thoughts go out to the families of the victims of the terrible accident that took place last night near Larissa. France stands alongside the Greeks,” Macron said in two messages on his official Twitter account published in French and Greek. 

 

