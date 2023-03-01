Zelenskyy offers condolences to Greece after train crash

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered his condolences to Greece following a train crash in northern Greece that killed at least 36 people and injured dozens.

“My deepest condolences to the Greek president and to the Greek people for the loss of life from the train collision in Northern Greece,” Zelenskyy said in a message tweeted in Greek.

“The people of Ukraine share the pain of the victims’ families. We wish a speedy recovery to all the injured.”

Τα θερμά μου συλλυπητήρια στην @PresidencyGR και στον ελληνικό λαό για την απώλεια ζωών από τη σύγκρουση τρένων στη Βόρεια Ελλάδα. Ο λαός της Ουκρανίας συμμερίζεται τον πόνο των οικογενειών των θυμάτων. Ευχόμαστε ταχεία ανάρρωση σε όλους τους τραυματίες. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 1, 2023