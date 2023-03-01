NEWS

Zelenskyy offers condolences to Greece after train crash

Zelenskyy offers condolences to Greece after train crash
[INTIME]

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered his condolences to Greece following a train crash in northern Greece that killed at least 36 people and injured dozens.

“My deepest condolences to the Greek president and to the Greek people for the loss of life from the train collision in Northern Greece,” Zelenskyy said in a message tweeted in Greek.

“The people of Ukraine share the pain of the victims’ families. We wish a speedy recovery to all the injured.”

 

Ukraine Death Transport Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Macron expresses solidarity with Greeks after deadly train collision
NEWS

Macron expresses solidarity with Greeks after deadly train collision

Police arrest local station master over deadly train collision
NEWS

Police arrest local station master over deadly train collision

Trains collide in Greece, at least 36 killed, dozens injured
NEWS

Trains collide in Greece, at least 36 killed, dozens injured

President cuts short Moldova visit after train collision
NEWS

President cuts short Moldova visit after train collision

PM promises to find causes of deadly train collision
NEWS

PM promises to find causes of deadly train collision

‘I heard a bang, then chaos,’ says Greece train crash survivor
NEWS

‘I heard a bang, then chaos,’ says Greece train crash survivor