US offers condolences to Greece after deadly train collision

[Shutterstock]

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken contacted his Greek counterpart, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, on the telephone to offer the condolences of the United States for the tragic rail disaster at Tempi, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

“The Secretary emphasized the United States stands with the people of Greece during this difficult time,” Ned Price said. “Our hearts go out to the families & loved ones of those who lost their lives or were injured.”

“The United States stands with our friend Greece, and we commend the incredible dedication of first responders who are working tirelessly to save lives and attend to the injured,” he added.

Earlier, Blinken tweeted his solidarity with Greece following the train tragedy.

US Accident Transport Death

