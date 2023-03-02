NEWS

Israeli envoy donates blood for victims of train collision

Israeli envoy donates blood for victims of train collision
[@NoamKatz_ Twitter account]

Israel’s ambassador to Greece, Noam Katz, said he donated blood for the injured in the deadly train crash that has claimed the lives of 46 passengers and injured scores. 

“Today I answered a call to donate blood for the injured in the tragic train crash. We can all help,” he said in a tweet. 

Greece’s National Blood Donation Center said earlier on Thursday that the “overwhelming” response to a blood drive called to cover the needs of the victims “have been fully met.”

Israel Accident Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Michel confident EU states will adopt sanctions against Russia, urges Turkey to align with bloc’s policy
NEWS

Michel confident EU states will adopt sanctions against Russia, urges Turkey to align with bloc’s policy

UN food chief says Mariupol is starving
NEWS

UN food chief says Mariupol is starving

Stationmaster in deadly train collision given until Saturday to testify 
NEWS

Stationmaster in deadly train collision given until Saturday to testify 

Blood needs of train victims covered in ‘overwhelming’ response
NEWS

Blood needs of train victims covered in ‘overwhelming’ response

Government will do all it can to prevent disasters like train crash, says spokesperson
NEWS

Government will do all it can to prevent disasters like train crash, says spokesperson

Human error the final link in long chain of omissions
NEWS

Human error the final link in long chain of omissions