Israeli envoy donates blood for victims of train collision

Israel’s ambassador to Greece, Noam Katz, said he donated blood for the injured in the deadly train crash that has claimed the lives of 46 passengers and injured scores.

“Today I answered a call to donate blood for the injured in the tragic train crash. We can all help,” he said in a tweet.

Greece’s National Blood Donation Center said earlier on Thursday that the “overwhelming” response to a blood drive called to cover the needs of the victims “have been fully met.”