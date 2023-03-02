Blood needs of train victims covered in ‘overwhelming’ response

Greece’s National Blood Donation Center announced on Thursday that the “overwhelming” response to a blood drive called to cover the needs of the victims of Tuesday’s deadly train collision “have been fully met.”

“The unprecedented mobilization resulted in more than doubling the daily blood collection, which covered the needs of the injured in the accident within a few hours, while replenishing the blood reserves,” the center said in a press release, thanking blood donors for “the wave of love and solidarity they demonstrated.”

Bearing in mind that blood has a shelf life of 35-42 days and that the need for blood is stable and may increase in the run-up to Orthodox Easter, the center encouraged donors to renew their blood donation appointment in the near future.