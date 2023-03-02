NEWS

Government will do all it can to prevent disasters like train crash, says spokesperson

Government will do all it can to prevent disasters like train crash, says spokesperson

Greece will do everything it can to prevent a repeat of a train disaster which killed at least 46 people, government spokesperson Giannis Oikonomou said on Thursday.

“We have an obligation to do everything to never live moments like this ever again,” he told a news briefing.

He also said that nine bodies have been identified from the DNA sample provided Wednesday by victims’ relatives and the process will continue at the fastest possible pace.

Asked how many people involved in the train collision are yet unaccounted for, Oikonomou said authorities still didn’t know.

“It is not easy to speak accurately, for a number of reasons. Not all tickets were named, there is always the possibility that people boarded the train at the last minute,” he said, noting that rescuers have so far removed the remains of 46 people from the wreckage.

Politics Accident Transport Death

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PM announces formation of experts panel to investigate rail collision in address
NEWS

PM announces formation of experts panel to investigate rail collision in address

PASOK leader Androulakis at site of train crash
NEWS

PASOK leader Androulakis at site of train crash

Macron expresses solidarity with Greeks after deadly train collision
NEWS

Macron expresses solidarity with Greeks after deadly train collision

PM promises to find causes of deadly train collision
NEWS

PM promises to find causes of deadly train collision

Answers demanded over tragedy
NEWS

Answers demanded over tragedy

New transport minister apologizes for train crash, promises answers
NEWS

New transport minister apologizes for train crash, promises answers