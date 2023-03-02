Government will do all it can to prevent disasters like train crash, says spokesperson

Greece will do everything it can to prevent a repeat of a train disaster which killed at least 46 people, government spokesperson Giannis Oikonomou said on Thursday.

“We have an obligation to do everything to never live moments like this ever again,” he told a news briefing.

He also said that nine bodies have been identified from the DNA sample provided Wednesday by victims’ relatives and the process will continue at the fastest possible pace.

Asked how many people involved in the train collision are yet unaccounted for, Oikonomou said authorities still didn’t know.

“It is not easy to speak accurately, for a number of reasons. Not all tickets were named, there is always the possibility that people boarded the train at the last minute,” he said, noting that rescuers have so far removed the remains of 46 people from the wreckage.