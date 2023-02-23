NEWS

Hospital admissions for Covid-19, 95 virus-related deaths

[InTime News]

Hospital admissions for Covid-19 increased in the period between February 13 and 19, while the rate of positivity for the virus remained stable, according to an update released by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) on Thursday. EODY also announced 95 Covid-19 deaths over the same period, and stated that there are currently 101 intubated patients.

The positivity rate for the flu virus saw an increase over the previous week, with three serious cases being identified. Two flu-related deaths were also recorded.

