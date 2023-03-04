NEWS

Ruling on ex-minister for SYRIZA expected on Saturday

A special court is expected to issue a ruling Saturday afternoon on the case of Dimitris Papangelopoulos, former alternate justice minister in the SYRIZA-ANEL government, who is mainly facing charges of interfering in the work of certain prosecutors.

Several judicial sources have suggested the court, which includes 13 senior judges, may not have resolved all the issues and will come back on Monday or another day for the final decision.

In addition to the charges against him for interfering in certain cases, the court also heard the case of abuse of power involving Papangelopoulos and former prosecutor Eleni Touloupaki, who was head of the corruption prosecutor’s office.

The charge relates to Touloupaki’s failure to act accordingly regarding allegations against SYRIZA health ministers Panagiotis Kouroumblis and Andreas Xanthos concerning drug pricing.

However, the special court prosecutor has recommended both be acquitted.

