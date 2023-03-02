NEWS

President Biden sends message of condolences to rail collision victims’ families

[AP]

President of the United States Joe Biden sent a message of condolences to the families of those who died during the head-on collision of two trains in central Greece on Wednesday.

“On behalf of the American people, Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives in the tragic train accident in Greece. We wish those injured a quick and full recovery,” said Biden, in a statement shared on social media.

