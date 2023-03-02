NEWS

Supreme Court Prosecutor calls for an in-depth investigation of the railway crash

Supreme Court Prosecutor Isidoros Dogiakos has called on the investigating Larissa prosecutor to broaden his search in all directions to identify the culprits for the deadly rail collision in central Greece on Wednesday. He underlines that the goal of the investigations is to collect all available evidence that can be used to pinpoint those responsible.

“Whoever they are, wherever they may belong, wherever they are from, whatever they represent,” Dogiakos emphasizes.

“The judicial judgmenet must not be trapped in just levelling criminal charges against specific people. On the contrary, a full investigation of the case is in order in all its facets and the assignment of responsibility in all directions,” he added.

