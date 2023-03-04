NEWS

Health workers planning work stoppage in Attica on Monday

The union representing Greek public hospital staff (POEDIN) is planning a work stoppage and a rally in Attica on Monday to protest low wages amid rising prices.

Health staff will walk off the job between noon and 3 p.m. and gather outside the General Accounting Office at 1 p.m. 

“Our salaries have been frozen since 2015. We receive salaries below or near the minimum wage of the unskilled worker, taking into account that they have also cut unjustly our leave benefit and Easter and Christmas bonuses based on bailout policies,” the union said in a press release. 

POEDIN said the planned reform of the allowance for dangerous and unhealthy work was the opportunity to compensate health workers more fairly, with increases that will “respond to the self-sacrifice and effort we make…And yet, increases given to medical specialties are less than the expectations they cultivated and committed to.”

