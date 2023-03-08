FM to meet Cypriot counterpart in Athens on Thursday

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is set to meet with the new Foreign Minister of the Republic of Cyprus Konstantinos Kompos during his visit to Athens on Thursday, the first visit following the assumption of his new role.

The two ministers will exchange views over a working lunch which will be followed by a press joint conference according to a statement released by the Foreign Ministry.

“Discussions are expected to focus on the latest developments on the Cyprus issue and the wider region of the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as a wide range of international and regional issues,” it stated.