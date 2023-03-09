New Cypriot foreign minister to make first trip to Athens

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will receive with his new Cypriot counterpart, Constantinos Kombos, in Athens on Thursday.

This will be the first visit of the Cypriot Foreign Minister to Greece since taking office. The two ministers will hold talks during a working lunch before making joint statements to the press.

According to the Greek Foreign Ministry, the meeting will take place within the framework of the ongoing cooperation and coordination between the two countries. The talks are expected to focus on developments in the Cyprus problem and the broader Eastern Mediterranean region, as well as on a wide range of international and regional issues.