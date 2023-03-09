NEWS

Wanted man arrested in Thessaloniki for sexually abusing boy

A 36-year-old man, previously convicted of trafficking migrants, was arrested in the northern city of Thessaloniki for allegedly abusing the nine-year-old nephew of his former partner in March 2021. 

According to the police report, the suspect performed sexual acts on the boy while visiting his aunt’s house in the district of Evosmos and then offered him cannabis to smoke as a “reward”. The abuse came to light when the boy, who is now 11 years old, confided in his mother what had happened.

As part of the preliminary police investigation, the minor was examined by a child psychologist who confirmed the abuse.

Police said the man had been convicted in absentia and sentenced to jail but remained at large. He is expected to testify before an investigative magistrate for the abuse and start serving his sentence. 

