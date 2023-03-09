Sick white tiger cub found under dumpster 

An animal park in Athens on Wednesday said it had found a rare white tiger cub under a garbage bin nine days ago.

Attica Zoological Park said the four-month-old female cub was paralysed from the waist down.

“She is not in good shape, she is completely weak from the waist down, she cannot use its legs. We don’t know exactly what is wrong with her, we did x-rays, they show a bad state,” zoo founder and director, Jean-Jacques Lesueur, told ANT1 channel on Wednesday.

“We have declared it to the authorities, the regional authority, the forestry office – the decision is theirs. It is not our animal,” he added, when asked what he was planning to do with the animal.

Lesueur indicated that the tiger cub might not survive, due to its health.

It was not clear how the animal found itself in Greece and who abandoned it under a garbage bin. Bringing wild animals into the country is illegal.