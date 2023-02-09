NEWS

Covid-19 hospitalization rate eases

The rate of hospitalization for Covid-19 has eased according to the weekly report by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) on Thursday. It also announced 106 deaths for the period spanning from January 30 to February 5, down from 169 the week before.

The positivity rate among tested samples remained at the same levels as the previous week. The total number of intubated patients currently stands at 127.

The levels of the flu virus were also stable this week, while two deaths were recorded.

