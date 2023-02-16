NEWS

Greece counts 109 Covid-19 related deaths as cases of flu rise

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) announced 109 Covid-19 related deaths for the week between February 6 and February 12 on Thursday, however the admission and intubation rate of new cases saw a decrease. At the same time, it also stated that the number of flu virus cases saw an increase.

The total number of intubated patients with Covid-19 currently stands at 117, down from 125 last week.

There were two serious cases of flu that required treatment in ICUs, with a total of 61 people being currently treated in intensive care wards. A total of 19 flu-related deaths were also reported.

